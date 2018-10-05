Kavanaugh on the Cusp of Confirmation After Key Senate Vote

Judge Brett Kavanaugh took a large step toward getting on the Supreme Court on Friday after clearing a Senate procedural vote, 51-49.

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voted no, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined Republicans to advance the nomination. The vote doesn’t guarantee Kavanaugh’s confirmation as undecided senators have been known to vote to advance a nomination even if their minds aren’t made up. But prospects of a meaningful vote flip remained small. By noon, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), had said he'd support final nomination barring something explosive breaking.

It was Flake whose call for an FBI investigation into sexual-assault allegations against Kavanaugh delayed the procedural vote until today. The Arizona Republican said he was ultimately satisfied with the bureau’s findings.

Murkowski indicated she will not support the nominee on final passage, telling reporters she changed her mind on advancing him on the chamber.

“I believe he is a good man,” she said, but “in my view, he’s not the best man for the court at this time.”

Susan Collins (R-ME), who voted to advance Kavanaugh, said she will announce how she plans to vote on his confirmation at 3 pm.

Manchin has not said how he plans to vote.

As the roll call was read, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sat stone-faced, his eyes barely moving, as he listened. Barely anyone talked at all until it was announced that Manchin was a yes, which produced an audible “ohhhh” from the gathered press. Manchin sat alone staring down into his phone during the roll call, getting up once to leave the floor before returning a few minutes later where he sat down in the same spot and checked his phone again.

After the vote, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) left the floor to walk back to her office. “That was a mistake,” she said of the vote that advanced Kavanaugh. A swarm of reporters gathered around her as she made her way to a nearby elevator. Asked what she would say to Manchin in the subsequent hours to try and change his vote, Feinstein said, “I'm not going to talk to him unless he asks me.”

Friday’s vote comes a day after the FBI finished an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct made against Kavanaugh by two women: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school; and Deborah Ramirez, who said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her when the two attended Yale as undergrads in the mid-1980s.

Republicans largely appeared satisfied with the FBI’s investigation into the claims, which produced 50 pages of interviews with nine people. According to Republican lawmakers none of the people interviewed corroborated either woman’s allegations. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a critical vote in support of the nomination, called the FBI’s finding “thorough.”

Democrats disagreed, calling the investigation a “sham” and decrying the fact the bureau did not interview Ford, Kavanaugh, or a slew of other individuals who said they had important information about the allegations and Kavanaugh’s past.