Kayla Gore is Building a Future for Black Trans Women in the South—Literally

Kayla Gore’s initial idea was to build some single residential units in the garden of My Sistah’s House, which provides emergency housing for trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) people in Memphis, and which predominantly serves trans women of color. Gore, the organization’s co-founder and executive director, wanted these so-called “tiny homes” to be temporary safe spaces to be used while residents found full-time homes.

Then Gore had another idea: to build a small community in Memphis with 20 homes to house trans women of color, who, said Gore, are at higher risk of violence and discrimination when attempting to access housing.

The land on which to build those homes has now been found next to the Loosahatchie River, and Gore and her colleagues are presently selecting a supplier for building materials. At the time of writing, $253,391 has already been raised from a GoFundMe campaign (with a goal of $450,000), and Gore imagines the community being as self-sustaining as possible—with farming and a retreat staffed by residents.