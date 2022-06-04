Estranged Wife of Missing Child Harmony Montgomery’s Dad Arrested for Perjury

Kayla Montgomery, the estranged wife of the father of missing child Harmony Montgomery, was arrested on perjury charges unrelated to Harmony’s disappearance, Manchester police told WMUR News 9.

Police said Kayla was arrested in the Manchester Police Department lobby on Friday for lying about Harmony living with her from Dec. 2019 to June 2021 to collect food-stamp benefits, even though Kayla also claimed she hadn’t physically seen the child since Nov. or Dec. 2019.

Kayla, who is from Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with two counts of perjury for lying to a grand jury, as she collected more than $1,500 in benefits by claiming Harmony as a dependent, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

“The arrest of Kayla Montgomery is another step in the investigation into the whereabouts of Harmony Montgomery,” Aldenburg told WMUR News 9. “We will continue to do everything in our power to bring this case to a resolution.”

Kayla was indicted in March for welfare fraud, and a judge set her release on a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond, so she didn’t have to pay immediately. She is now being held at the Valley Street Jail in Manchester, and her arraignment is on Monday, WMUR News 9 reports.

Seven-year-old Harmony has been missing since Oct. 2019, but police were not alerted until her mother, Crystal Sorey, called police in Nov. 2021 saying she hadn’t seen the child for more than six months.

Harmony will be turning 8 on Tuesday, and police are still investigating as if she is still alive and missing.

Police set up a 24 hour hotline at 603-203-6060 for anyone to call or text tips related to Harmony’s disappearance.