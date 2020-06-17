Kayleigh McEnany Dismisses Tulsa Rally Concerns: ‘That’s Part of Life’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany repeatedly downplayed concerns over President Donald Trump’s upcoming campaign rally in Tulsa during Wednesday afternoon’s briefing, resorting to a typical tactic of blaming the media who was asking her questions about it.

CNN’s Jim Acosta was the first reporter to broach the topic, asking if Trump will “take responsibility” if attendees contract COVID-19 as a result of the event.

McEnany explained that “certain measures” will be implemented including temperate checks, hand sanitizer, and masks, but did confirm that supporters will not be required to wear those masks during the indoor rally. “They will be given a mask,” she said. “It’s up to them whether to make that decision.”

She was armed with a recent New York Post cover that screams “SICK HYPOCRISY” and suggests that “liberals” and the “media” believe protesting police brutality is “fine” while congregating at outdoor restaurants is “dangerous.” McEnany incorrectly characterized the right side of the image as depicting a Trump rally.

Some version of this question came up several more times over the course of the press briefing and each time McEnany turned it into an attack on the media. For instance, asked if the White House believes that outdoor events “carry the same risk” as indoor events, she refused to answer, instead holding up the same New York Post cover once more.

When it comes to the responsibility of the Trump campaign, which has included a disclaimer about the risk on its website, she said, “As in any event you assume a personal risk. That is just what you do. When you go to a baseball game, you assume a risk. That’s part of life. It’s a personal decision of Americans as to whether to go to the rally or whether not to go to the rally.”

As of this week, Major League Baseball’s 2020 season has been postponed indefinitely due to safety concerns for both players or fans.