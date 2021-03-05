Kayleigh McEnany Insists Trump’s ‘Doing Just Fine’ Without Twitter: ‘He Said It Was Freeing’

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared on Friday that former President Donald Trump really isn’t upset at all about losing his cherished Twitter account, maintaining that Trump is “doing just fine” and actually finds it “freeing not to have Twitter.”

McEnany, fresh off Fox News hiring her as an on-air contributor, appeared Friday morning on Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co. and was eventually asked about Trump’s ban from various social media platforms.

“I am concerned about the silencing of Donald Trump,” pro-Trump host Stuart Varney grumbled, noting that YouTube’s CEO recently said that Trump’s channel on the site will remain suspended due to the ongoing risk of incited violence.

In the wake of the insurrectionist Capitol riot that Trump encouraged in an effort to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory, tech companies and social-media sites booted the then-president from their platforms, citing concerns about Trump spreading election disinformation and driving people to violence.

“I wonder if you have spoken to Mr. Trump recently, Kayleigh. What has he got to say?” Varney asked the ex-Trump flack.

“I spoke to him this week. I spoke to him, certainly, in the wake of the Twitter ban,” McEnany replied.

“He said it was kind of freeing not to have Twitter,” she continued with a straight face. “He has a lot of time on his hands. He is doing just fine without social media.”

McEnany then turned to Fox News’ topic du jour of late, claiming that it was a “travesty” that Trump is a victim of “cancel culture” and that liberals are trying to root him out of the public square.

“This isn’t about stopping violence,” she continued. “This is about stopping Trump, stopping his ideology, his movement by removing him from society. We should all stand against it.”

And just to drive the point home to Fox viewers, McEnany made sure to get in a mention of the one story that has dominated the network all week.

“We saw the censoring of the Dr. Seuss books,” she exclaimed. “We’ve gotten to a point of craziness that the average man and woman doesn’t want to be part of.”

Meanwhile, from the looks of the ex-president’s recent public statements—which have largely resembled grievance-airing tweetstorms driven by his cable news consumption—it would certainly seem like he is indeed missing Twitter.