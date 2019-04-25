Keds Partners With ace&jig on a Collection of Sustainable Sneakers from Custom Textiles

Keds is taking sustainability to the next level by partnering with Brooklyn-based, sustainable, and ethical textile brand ace&jig. Their newest line of sneakers are made from woven textiles from India and are the perfect addition to a sustainable spring wardrobe.

The shoes are made from “ethically-made, custom yarn-dyed woven textiles,” according to a press release, in keeping with ace&jig's ongoing commitment to staying fully sustainable. They come in four styles (two slip on and two lace up): the Anchor Celadon Sneaker, the Anchor Channel Sneaker, the Anchor Marine Slip-On Sneaker, and the Anchor Hope Slip-On Sneaker. Because each shoe is made from custom textiles, no two shoes will look alike.

“Keds brings an authenticity to their craft that resonates with us: they are the only sneaker brand in the world that has been making sneakers for women for over 100 years,” ace&jig co-founders Jenna Wilson & Cary Vaughan said about the collection on the Keds site.

The fashion industry a huge detriment to our planet’s health, so these sustainable, ethical shoes, from a brand as large and iconic as Keds, are an effective step in the right direction.

