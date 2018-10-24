Keep Your Fingers Warm While You Text With These Gloves

Technology has become such an integral part of our society that we are building specific technology to go with existing technology. Gloves that have touchscreen sensitive panels in their fingers are not a new invention, and yet, a lot of people who are smartphone users don't own them. Do yourself a favor and get a pair.

These gloves don't have to make you look like E.T. trying to phone home, with a color blocked fingertip. Now, leather gloves come with touch-sensitive panels, chunky knit gloves have conductive threads sewn into fingertips. There are so many options out there so you can text in the whipping winter wind without getting frostbite.

Knit

Knit gloves are obviously the most practical and durable of gloves, and the technology for touchscreen access has grown significantly. It used to be just fingerless gloves or a tip that you could fold back (exposing your digits to the frigid temps), but now you can get gloves with threads that are conductive.

Leather

The chicer option is to go with leather. Leather adds a double layer of warmth as well as style and most leather gloves are lined with fleece or something of the sort. My two biggest recommendations with leather are to 1) buy real leather because fake leather does not last as long and 2) take care of them like you would a leather jacket or leather shoes.

Nylon

While nylon gloves may not be the best looking option, they are incredibly durable, waterproof, and are great for those days where it's just too cold to think about your style. And while you'll probably use these to do work outside like shoveling snow or cleaning off cars, it's never a bad idea to have globes that let you access your phone just in case.