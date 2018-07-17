Keep Your Home Safe and Security Footage Private with this Wireless Panoramic Camera

If you’re going away for a long trip or just want to keep an eye on your fur baby while you’re at work all day, the iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera is a subtle and low cost option for personal in-home security.

With a 360° panoramic view, you can get a clearer view of the cute things your cat gets up to while you’re away. You can track anyone trying to break into your living space with infrared night vision and a WiFi video feed straight to your smartphone. The video feed is fully encrypted, so your footage stays private.

Usually, the iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera usually costs is $129.99, but you can get it now for $44.99.

