With a ratio of more than 10,000 replies to less than 2,000 retweets and counting, this tweet from disgraced MSNBC host Chris Matthews is already being touted as the worst take of 2020.

“Trump is right to show respect for RBG,” Matthews tweeted Monday morning, after President Trump went on Fox & Friends and baselessly claimed that the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was some sort of left-wing hoax. “True presidential behavior,” he added. “Far too rare.”

The most eye-popping replies, however, came from Matthews’ former MSNBC colleague Keith Olbermann, who tweeted: “Every day. Every day I had to go through this.”

“I mean, anybody else see him on ‘Mission Accomplished’ night? I had to, I was co-anchoring,” Olbermann added, appending the facepalm emoji to punctuate his point.

Olbermann, a notoriously fierce critic of President George W. Bush during his eight years as host of Countdown on MSNBC, was referring to the infamous moment the 43rd president gave a speech to troops on an aircraft carrier in front of a giant “Mission Accomplished” banner less than two months after the start of the Iraq War.

On that night, May 1st, 2003, Matthews gushed of Bush on his show Hardball: “He won the war. He was an effective commander. Everybody recognizes that, I believe, except a few critics.” Later that evening on Olbermann’s Countdown, he added, “Women like a guy who’s president. Check it out. The women like this war. I think we like having a hero as our president. It’s simple.”

As the Iraq War continued to rage for years, Olbermann would end his show each night by telling viewers how many days had passed since Bush had declared “Mission Accomplished” in Iraq.