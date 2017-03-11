Keith Olbermann Throws ‘The View’ Off the Rails by Saying Trump Worse Than Bin Laden

Keith Olbermann’s new book is titled Trump is F*cking Crazy: (This is Not a Joke). And when he stopped by The View on Friday morning, things got pretty “fucking crazy” there as well.

The interview was going smoothly enough until co-host Sunny Hostin brought up a tweet Olbermann sent to Donald Trump Jr. this week in which he said, “You and your family have done more damage to America than Bin Laden + ISIS combined.” She wanted to know: “Do you believe that?”

Olbermann answered affirmatively without hesitation. “Yeah, we did really well after 9/11,” he said. “We did not restrict all of the freedoms in this country, we did not single people.”

As Olbermann spoke, recent addition to The View crew Meghan McCain sighed heavily in the background before interrupting him by saying, “3,000 people died on 9/11, the comparison is absurd.”

“Well, more people died in the Iraq War than died in 9/11 and we didn’t need to be there,” he shot back, to which McCain asked again, “You think bin Laden did less to damage America than President Trump?”

“Yes,” Olbermann said, unequivocally.

After McCain reminded Olbermann that her brother served in Iraq, she said, “Bin Laden was dedicated to the destruction of everything we hold dear and our freedoms.”

Then it was McCain’s turn to be interrupted by Hostin, who chimed in with, “Some people think Trump is dedicated to the destruction of things, too.” As McCain scolded her for butting into her question, Hostin said, “Actually, it was my question.”

“Somebody ask the damn question,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg could be heard saying off-screen.

After a break, Olbermann stunned McCain once more by saying, “My favorite person in politics in the 21st century is your father,” speaking of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

“In retrospect, based on what we’ve seen over the last two years in this country, I owe him an apology,” Olbermann said, “I probably owe George W. Bush an apology, and I would happily take a third term of George W. Bush rather than this. That’s how serious I think this is.”

“Shut up,” McCain replied in disbelief.