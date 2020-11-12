Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Get a Major Cash Infusion to Start the Georgia Runoff

Two runoff elections in Georgia will decide who controls the U.S. Senate come January. But so far, the only outside groups rushing in to support their candidates are aligned with the two Republicans vying for the seats.

Since Election Day, GOP spenders have dropped nearly $2 million backing Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, or attacking their Democratic opponents, Rev. Raphael Warnock and one time congressional candidate Jon Ossoff. And a whole lot more Republican spending is right around the corner. But so far, not a single Democratic group has reported an independent expenditure in either race since the runoffs became an inevitability.

There’s still nearly eight weeks until Georgia voters decide who their next U.S. senators will be. And while some high-dollar Democratic donors say they plan to step up on behalf of their party’s candidates, they’re facing a potential onslaught of Republican cash in the race. Democrats’ slow start, which seems to be due to political exhaustion—as my Daily Beast colleagues have reported—is compounding structural disadvantages that they already face. It’s also dealing a blow to the party’s chances to control both chambers of Congress come January as well as the White House.