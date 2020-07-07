Kellyanne Conway Loses It Over Mary Trump Book on Fox News

If Kellyanne Conway really isn’t worried about the revelations in Mary Trump’s new book, Too Much and Never Enough, hurting President Donald Trump in the fall, she did a poor job of showing it Tuesday afternoon on Fox News.

Fox host Harris Faulkner seemed loath to bring up the latest tell-all by the president’s niece that’s poised to rock Trumpland like none that came before it, waiting to bring it up until the interview was almost over.

After reading aloud a particularly damning passage that covers both Trump’s “blatant racism” and lack of religious faith, Faulkner asked, “What is the reaction from the White House to the book that is coming out?”

“I believe family matters should be family matters. I think the thin-skinned, troubled, living in a glass house, mainstream media members who think people’s families are their business ought to really think thrice the next time they do that,” Conway said, offering up an ominous wink along with her threat.

Faulkner let out a knowing “hm” in response to those comments, perhaps because not too long ago she was on the receiving end of Conway’s wrath for bringing up her husband George Conway’s vicious criticism of the president.

“This is like every other book out there, in my view,” Conway added. “We imbue instant credibility unto anybody, especially those not under oath and writing works of fiction, perhaps, or fiction within a work of fiction, as long as they’re out there to get the president. I think reporters ought to focus on getting the story and not the president. That’s what they are supposed to be doing.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, meanwhile, deemed everything in the book false despite the fact that she has not read any of it yet. “It’s ridiculous, absurd allegations that have absolutely no bearing in truth,” she said on Tuesday. “Have yet to see the book, but it is a book of falsehoods.”

And yet, while every other book about the president is “fiction,” Conway managed to extol the virtues of her own future book about the Trump presidency at the end of her Fox appearance.

“Mine will be great one day, you’ll love it,” Conway said. “I’ll come back on to talk about my book one day.”