The morning after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford delivered her devastating testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the two most prominent women in Donald Trump’s White House went on television and raved about how “compelling” and “sympathetic” she was.

But that doesn’t mean they believe her.

“Look, I think Dr. Ford's testimony, like most Americans, was very compelling but it also lacked any evidence,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on ABC’s This Week. “While I believe something bad happened to this woman and I think it is absolutely awful and horrific, not just what she went through 36 years ago but also what she had to go through yesterday.”

Sanders falsely claimed that only Brett Kavanaugh’s denials were “corroborated by everyone involved,” when in reality those people have only said they don’t remember the specific party.

"I think it was awful what Dr. Ford had to go through yesterday and equally awful what Judge Kavanaugh and his family have had to go through over the past couple of months,” she added.

Appearing on CBS This Morning, Kellyanne Conway said she found Ford’s testimony “very compelling” and “very sympathetic.” Conway explained she had “goosebumps” and her voiced cracked a bit as she said, “It seems that she was wronged by somebody, that she was sexually assaulted, as Judge Kavanaugh said, at some point, somewhere by someone and he and the rest of us mean her no ill will.”

“But he wasn’t there,” Conway added, taking Kavanaugh’s denials at face value. “I have said from the beginning, it may turn out that they’re both right, that she was sexually assaulted but that he had nothing to do with it.”

The problem with that argument—essentially the same one Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) used to justify a vote for Kavanaugh—is that Ford said she knew with “100 percent” certainty that it was Kavanaugh who tried to rape her. If these women believe something did happen to her, how can they discount that?