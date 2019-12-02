A day after former FBI lawyer Lisa Page broke her public silence in an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News and took some pointed and personal potshots at the ex-official and favorite target of President Trump’s.

With the Justice Department inspector general report on Trump’s claims that the FBI spied on his 2016 campaign expected to exonerate Page and accusations she showed bias towards Trump, Page said she decided to speak out when the president invoked her affair with Peter Strzok during an October campaign rally.

“Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she told The Daily Beast.

During a segment on Monday’s broadcast of America’s Newsroom, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Conway if there was an official White House reaction to Page’s interview and her insistence that she will no longer stay quiet.

Saying she hadn’t yet discussed it with Trump, Conway claimed she “can’t believe” that Page thinks it is Trump who has kept her quiet.

“It sounds like she is very rattled every time the president tweets something out,” the senior Trump aide declared. “Sounds like she is very rattled in the interview. I read what she said. She said that the biggest mistake she ever made in her life was having an affair with her colleague Peter Strzok.”

Hemmer interjected to note that Page feels harassed by Trump and his allies, something that Conway brushed aside while also absolving Trump of any bad behavior or wrongdoing.

“That’s the way she feels,” she stated. “It wasn’t the president who revealed that. It was the Washington Post who revealed that she was having a relationship with a colleague and that in their text messages that was part of what was revealed.”

“I actually think that she feels really sorry for herself and that if she were a career lawyer at the FBI and DOJ, she could have stayed on that job,” Conway continued. “Nobody here removed her. She quit voluntarily.”

At the end of the interview, Conway would get in one final shot at Page, portraying herself as a stronger woman than the former FBI official.

“I’m not a woman who feels sorry for myself,” Conway concluded. “That’s my message of the day. I hope my three daughters are watching.”