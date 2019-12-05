Kellyanne Conway Thinks Justin Trudeau Is Just ‘Jealous’ of Trump

Brian Kilmeade seemed a bit hesitant when he brought it up at the end of Kellyanne Conway’s latest appearance Thursday morning on Fox & Friends. “A big story, well a big story to some,” he said, “was the open mic situation where Justin Trudeau, after meeting with the president was saying, I’m late because the president had a press conference for 40 minutes and you gotta to see all his staff, their jaw dropped.”

The Fox host was referring to the hot-mic moment between the Canadian Prime Minister, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which all three men can be seen essentially laughing at President Trump. After noting that Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” in return, Kilmeade wanted to know the status of their relationship.

“I imagine their relationship will be the same,” Conway answered with a shrug. “Because at least President Trump is honest when he’s calling out a foreign leader and the way he feels about them not paying their defense dues to NATO, which has been a problem in Canada and with some other allies.”

Conway went on to call the casual conversation between world leaders a “childish, churlish exchange” before spinning it into a positive. “They were hardly denouncing the president’s policies,” she said. “They were hardly denouncing him.”

Suggesting that people on social media were making too much of the moment, she asked, “What was it really about? It was about the fact that President Trump commands a room. And he does. And maybe that makes a couple of people jealous.”

Ultimately, Conway agreed with Kilmeade that the video was “embarrassing” for all three foreign leaders but could not locate any embarrassment for Trump.