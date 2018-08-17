Kellyanne Conway had a curious question for the White House Press Corps when she met them on her way into the office on Friday.

Amid questions about the postponement of President Trump’s military parade and the administration’s decision to strip political critics of their security clearances, Conway tried to turn the tables on the reporters.

“Why is everybody so obsessed with the president of the United States that they can’t even begin or finish a sentence without mentioning his name five times?” she asked them. “It’s kind of weird.”

Washington Post correspondent Philip Bump perhaps summed up the moment most accurately when he tweeted in response: “Standing outside the Super Bowl, the NFL spokesman asks sports reporters why they keep wanting to talk about football.”

This moment of frustration from Conway comes just a couple of days after the Post published a style-section profile of the White House counselor and her husband, prominent conservative Trump critic George Conway.

In that piece, Kellyanne Conway called her husband’s anti-Trump tweets “disrespectful” and a “violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows,” before asking reporter Ben Terris to quote those comments on-background as “a person familiar with their relationship.” He told her that was not something he could do.