Pal Pardoned by Trump for Cyberstalking Is Hit With Fresh Charges

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance on Wednesday filed eavesdropping and computer trespassing charges against former chief editor of the New York Observer Kenneth Kurson.

The criminal complaint filed in New York County Criminal Court alleges that for six months beginning in September 2015, Kurson, a one-time Trump speech writer and close friend of Jared Kushner, used spyware to access communications of his then-wife.

Kurson was pardoned by Trump earlier this year after he was arrested in October on charges of cyberstalking three people and harassing two others in a scheme to punish people he viewed as responsible for the collapse of his marriage.

More to come