Ken Starr Remains a Partisan Hack and a Poisonous Creep

ZERO SCRUPLES

His Clinton probe was one of the sleaziest episodes in recent American political history, at least until Trump came along.

Michael Tomasky

Special Correspondent

opinion

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

I had to chuckle over the weekend as pundits tried to square the circle of Ken Starr, who led the impeachment crusade against Bill Clinton in 1998, defending Donald Trump on impeachment charges in 2020. Why, it seems so inconsistent on its face!

But for Starr, it’s 1,000 percent consistent. It’s who he is. 

He’s a political hack. A total partisan hatchet man. One of the most poisonous political figures of our time. No—worse. One of the most poisonous public figures. Not just in politics, but in any realm. I’d sooner have O.J. over for dinner.