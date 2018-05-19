DOUBLE CROWN
Kentucky Derby Winner Justify Wins Preakness Stakes
Justify, the Thoroughbred who won horse racing’s most prestigious race at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, captured the second jewel in racing’s Triple Crown with a victory at the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. The horse, battling a soggy track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, won the 143rd Preakness Stakes as the heavy odds-on favorite. A win at the Belmont Stakes on June 9 would make Justify only the second Triple Crown winner since 1978. Justify has won every race in which he has been entered.