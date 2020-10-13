Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker Is Perfect for Students, Small Spaces, and Everything in Between

The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is now 40% off

At five inches wide, the Keurig fits into the tiniest of spaces. It can also Brew cups from six to 12 ounces, and it turns off automatically 90 seconds after the last drip to conserve energy. Find out why it impressed Scouted contributor and coffee fanatic John Brandon during tests.

Keurig has become synonymous with a reliable cup of coffee you can make in a flash. With the brand’s mini iteration, you can make single cups the moment a caffeine craving hits without needing to heat up a full pot (that’ll inevitably turn lukewarm). Simply pop in a pod, hit start, and sip your way through a blissful morning.

