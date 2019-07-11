Keurig's New Coffee Maker Lets You Choose Between K-Cups and Ground Coffee

Forget about choosing between K-Cups and ground coffee—Keurig’s new $99 coffee maker lets you do both.

The Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker is available exclusively at Walmart for now (which gives you free two-day shipping on it). And since its July 1 release, the K-Duo has amassed a 4.7-star average rating from more than 200 reviewers. And ground beans or K-Cups aren’t your only options here. You can brew an 8, 10, or 12-ounce cup’s worth of K-Cup goodness as well an 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe-worth of ground coffee . The included glass carafe will stay warm for however long it takes you to finish thanks to the heating plate. The water reservoir holds up to 60 ounces and feeds both ends of the machine, keeping everything simple. With other Keurig staple features like auto-pause, energy efficiency, and straightforward controls, this versatile brewer is a perfect addition to any kitchen. | Get it at Walmart >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.