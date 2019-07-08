NANTUCKET, Massachusetts—The man accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual assault refused to testify at a pre-trial hearing in Massachusetts on Monday, invoking his Fifth Amendment right and casting doubt on whether the case would proceed to trial.

Spacey, 59, is charged with felony indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping an 18-year-old busboy at a local bar in 2016. Monday’s hearing concerned the whereabouts of the accuser’s phone that contains evidence about the alleged assault.

In a Nantucket court on Monday, the accuser answered questions about text messages he sent to friends during the encounter—some of which are missing from the screenshots he later sent to police as evidence.

When Spacey’s attorney Alan Jackson advised him that tampering evidence was a felony, the accuser asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and declined to testify in the rest of the hearing. His prior testimony was stricken from the record.

Jackson then moved to dismiss the case completely.

“This entire case is completely compromised,” Jackson said. “[The accuser] is the sole witness who can establish the circumstances of this allegation on the night in question.”

Judge Thomas Barrett denied Jackson’s motion to immediately dismiss, but added later, “I don’t know what’s going to happen with [the accuser], whether the case is going to continue or collapse.”

The case stems from allegations brought by the accuser’s mother, former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh, after dozens of people publicly accused Spacey of sexual misconduct over the past two years.

The accuser, who has asked not to be named, told police in late Oct. 2017 that Spacey bought him several drinks and began flirting with him after his shift at the Club Car bar in 2016. He says Spacey unzipped his pants and rubbed his penis for about three minutes, while the accuser texted his friends for help.

Spacey’s defense team has argued that potentially exculpatory texts were not turned over to authorities. Judge Barrett ruled in June that the defense could inspect the phone, but the accuser’s family says they have been unable to find it.

The accuser's family dropped a civil case against Spacey that made many of the same claims last week, “because of the emotional roller coaster my client is on,” their attorney said Monday.

Besides the texts in question, the accuser told police he also sent Snapchat videos to his girlfriend during the encounter. A state trooper who saw the video testified in December that the less than one-second-long video showed a hand making contact with a shirt. The defense has honed in on this as evidence of Spacey’s innocence.

“Instead of walking away or moving away or moving back or grabbing the wrist or slapping the hand, he indicated to you that, during that 3-minute time period, that he was texting and Snapchatting?” Jackson asked the trooper at the hearing.

“That's correct,” he replied.

More than a dozen people have accused Spacey of sexual harassment or assault since 2017, when Broadway star Anthony Rapp accused the actor of sexual assaulting him decades ago, when Rapp was 14. Spacey claims to have no memory of the alleged incident, but was dismissed from his hit Netflix series House of Cards.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 31.