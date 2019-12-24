Kevin Spacey Appears to Beg for ‘Kindness’ in Creepy New Xmas Video

Last Christmas Eve, Kevin Spacey came out of the woodwork to deliver his first public message after it became clear prosecutors would be charging him with felony sexual assault against an 18-year-old busboy at a Nantucket restaurant. He did so in character as Frank Underwood from the Netflix series House of Cards , telling the world, “You want me back.” One year later, he’s done it again.

In a new one-minute video posted to his official YouTube channel, the two-time Oscar winner appears in front of a roaring fire and turns to the camera before delivering his lines in the creepy Southern drawl of his more recognizable character.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” he asks. “It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back. And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life, and I’d like to invite you to join me.”

It’s unclear what Spacey is referring to regarding his health, but the “pretty good year” comment is likely an allusion to prosecutors dropping the charges against him this past July after his accuser refused to testify at a pre-trial hearing. Another active case against Spacey evaporated in October of this year after a different accuser, a massage therapist in Los Angeles, reportedly died of cancer.

Of course, those are just two of more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct against the actor, who came out as a gay man, seemingly as a way to deflect from the allegations at the height of the #MeToo movement in the fall of 2017.

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me,” he continues. “The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

Distinctly evil music plays as he returns to stoking his fire. It’s almost as if Spacey is using the holiday season, and his menacing alter ego, to beg the public for forgiveness.