PUT A RING ON IT Keystone Kash Drops Major Bombshell as FBI Humiliations Mount The embattled FBI director is getting serious... about his personal life. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters

Kash Patel and his country-singer girlfriend have taken their romance to the next level even as the FBI director’s agency withers under his leadership.

Alexis Wilkins, 27, announced on social media Sunday that the two “went and got the law involved,” sharing a photo showing off her engagement ring and her fiancé, who is 19 years older than his bride-to-be.

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The jet-setting couple, who started dating in 2023, have come under intense scrutiny throughout the second Trump administration, as Patel has reportedly used his perks as FBI director to use government-owned private jets to visit his girlfriend.

The couple announced their big move on Sunday. Alexis Wilkins/X

Wilkins has also filed several defamation lawsuits against conservative influencers who have alleged that she was an undercover Israeli “honey pot,” none of which have been successful.

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The Nashville resident sued former Republican Senate candidate Sam Parker last fall, after the Utah-based right-wing influencer shared a series of X posts that racked up more than 1.6 million views.

Alexis Wilkins sued over a thread on X posted by Sam Parker. X

Wilkins sued Parker for $5 million in damages, claiming that he defamed her by alleging she is a foreign agent who was assigned to manipulate and compromise the director of the FBI.

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However, a federal judge ruled in Parker’s favor in August, determining that the case, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Utah, was not within the court’s jurisdiction.

Wilkins also sued MS NOW in Tennessee over a report that she asked her FBI security detail to give her friends a ride home after a night out in Nashville.

It’s unclear whether marital privilege could factor into the pending litigation Wilkins is involved in, as the suits were filed before her engagement to Patel.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Patel for comment.

FBI Director Kash Patel smiles with singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins at the end of the UFC Freedom 250 mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn of the White House. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Patel, 46, has faced substantial criticism throughout his tenure over his questionable leadership decisions and allegations of concerning personal behavior.

When he was grilled by the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, the embattled FBI director said he changed the agency’s hiring rules so they didn’t discriminate against “victims” of bestiality—prompting confusion among the senators on the panel.

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Under the top law enforcement official’s watchful eye, the agency also experienced a major privacy breach in late September when a criminal hacking group, ShinyHunters, stole two to three terabytes of sensitive data from FBI servers, according to Reuters.

A bombshell report in The Atlantic on Friday also revealed that Patel serves mainly as a White House puppet—often taking direct orders from President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

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