Here we go again.

Khloé Kardashian is expecting another child. But, as always, it’s complicated—because the father is Tristan Thompson, the NBA-star-turned-serial-cheater who has broken the reality star’s heart roughly half a dozen times.

The bundle of joy’s impending arrival via surrogate was first reported by TMZ on Wednesday afternoon. It was confirmed several hours later by a representative for the 38-year-old Kardashian. The baby will be the pair’s second child, after their daughter, True, was born in 2018.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the spokesperson told People. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

The birth is expected to occur “within days,” according to TMZ. Another source told the outlet that the baby “may have already been born in the last day or so.”

Last November, loyal viewers will recall, Kardashian and Thompson were back together after an alleged June breakup over the athlete’s cheating ways. This had become a familiar pattern for the on-again, off-again couple since they first began dating in 2016.

But because those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it, the relationship was in dire straits again two months later, when personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a boy, said Thompson was the father, and sued him for child support.

Weeks later, Thompson admitted to his paternity in a groveling social media post, and he and Kardashian officially broke up once again.

So: Are they back together? Kardashian’s spokesperson issued a definitive “nope” to People on Wednesday.

“Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” they said, adding that the pregnancy began before Kardashian—and the rest of the world—found out about Thompson’s extracurricular babymaking.

In recent weeks, Kardashian has been in the “early stages” of seeing an unidentified private equity investor, according to a June report from People.

“Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship...” a source close to the media personality told Us. “Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course there’s jealousy there.”

And while the basketball player has “tried countless times to win back” his scorned lover, the source said, she’s “done with him for good romantically.”