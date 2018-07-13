Kickstart a Career in Business Analysis with this Two-Course Certification Training

A Business Analyst identifies inefficiencies in operations and formulates guided strategies to eliminate them, an invaluable expertise which justifies their handsome salaries that average more than $70k/year.

The CBAP And CCBA Business Analysis Certification Training Bundle can prepare you for a career helping organizations make better business decisions by preparing you to ace two key industry certification exams: the Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) and the Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP).

You'll discover how to execute key business analysis tasks and understand popular perspectives, including Agile, business intelligence, and information technology as you make your way through the training. With more than 40 hours of business intelligence and information technology training, you can kickstart your future as a high-paid business analyst with The CBAP And CCBA Business Analysis Certification Training Bundle, on sale for $19.

