British Ambassador to the U.S. Resigns After Leaked Trump Criticism

Britain’s ambassador in Washington, Sir Kim Darroch, has resigned following a diplomatic storm caused by the leaking of his comments in which he lambasted the Trump administration.

In emails published Sunday, Darroch tore apart Donald Trump’s White House, describing it as dysfunctional, inept, and faction-riven. The comments, which were never intended to be made public, infuriated the president, who announced that he would no longer work with the ambassador.

In his resignation statement, Darroch said the attacks from the president had made it “impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,” and said that the process of finding his replacement can begin.

“Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador," he said. “I want to put an end to that speculation... Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.”

