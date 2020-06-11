Kim Jong Un Is MIA. His Sister Is on the Attack.

SEOUL—The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is taking center stage in an escalating, and very nasty, campaign against South Korea.

While Numero Uno Kim Jong Un stays out of sight, 32-year-old Kim Yo Jong is putting her name on calls to punish Seoul.

The proximate cause of her orchestrated wrath is the success defectors to the South have had launching balloons to drop leaflets in Kim Jong Un-land that bear heavy-handed messages about his supposed ill health, his egregious human rights violations, and the general poverty of the North Korean people compared to the luxurious lifestyles of the elite.