Kim Jong Un to Trump: ‘I Won’t Bring You Flowers Anymore’

THE END OF THE AFFAIR

It looks likes the love-match is over. But as Kim (and his sister) spurn Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, what's left for North Korea?

Gordon G. Chang

Brendan Smialowski/Getty

North Korea announced on Friday that it saw little reason to maintain “personal relations between our Supreme Leadership,” in other words, Kim Jong Un, and “the U.S. President.” 

Kim enjoyed a free ride for two years.

The statement, issued by Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon on the second anniversary of the historic Trump-Kim summit in Singapore, came immediately after the North threatened the U.S. with “terrible” things and hinted it would disrupt the November elections

Moreover, Pyongyang at the same time launched a rhetorical barrage against the friendly South Korean government of President Moon Jae-in and cut off communications with Seoul.