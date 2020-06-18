Kim's Sister Is on the Warpath

SEOUL—The new thrust of North Korean military action above the North-South line exposes the weakness of the U.S. and South Korea in the face of whatever surprises the North is planning next.

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown himself more interested in squeezing Seoul for money to pay for keeping American troops in South Korea than in standing up to increasingly aggressive North Korean efforts at instilling fear in the South.

“ The real fear is that behind the bold words lay a plan to stage incidents just short of a frontal attack on the South. ”

As if the demolition of a modern multi-story North-South liaison office were not dramatic enough, North Korea raised the rhetorical stakes Thursday, vowing “the explosive sound of justice” would “go far beyond the imagination of those who make a noise about what could unfold.” That liaison office blast, said Rodong Sinmun, organ of the North’s ruling party, was “just the beginning.”