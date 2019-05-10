Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child any moment now that their surrogate is in labor, according to CNN. The baby boy will join siblings North, Saint and Chicago in the Kardashian-West household. Kardashian said earlier this year that she is hoping to give the fourth child an Armenian name to honor her family’s roots.

The news of the imminent birth was announced by Kardashian’s sister Kortenay Kardashian during a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor,” she told the host.

Kris Jenner, the ‘momager’ who was at her side on the program, then responded, “What are we doing sitting here ... Fire up the car!”

They have opted for a new surrogate for baby no. 4. The couple are not using the same surrogate they used with Chicago because she was unavailable after having just given birth to her own child, according to TMZ. Kardashian carried both North and Saint to term, but opted for surrogacy after describing the pregnancies as “difficult.”

The couple seems happy with the choice. “It’s a different experience for sure, this situation is different,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight last month when asked how the new surrogacy experience is going. “So, I feel really calm and at ease. I don’t know if it’s a fourth kid thing or, we’ve been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go.”

Kardashian announced earlier this year that she is pursuing a law degree. She says she will continue to work on prison reform after taking maternity time.