Luxury Lockdowns of Kylie Jenner and Arielle Charnas Underfire After Breaches of COVID-19 Curfew

Fashion influencer Arielle Charnas has been criticized for fleeing New York City for the Hamptons after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Charnas, who runs the blog Something Navy with 1.3 million Instagram followers, issued a teary online apology after admitting she pulled strings and spent cash to get a coveted test while other New Yorkers try in vain to get tested, according to Page Six.

Charnas then posted her journey—and potential trail of contagion—as she left the big apple for her home in the Hamptons rather than self-isolating until testing negative, as the CDC requires for all COVID-postive patients.

After receiving a barrage of criticism and accusations that she falsified her COVID test results for publicity, Charnas issued a statement explaining that she felt “the same panic, fear and worry the entire country has been feeling” to explain her choice of potentially infecting people after testing positive.

She also denied the accusation that she really was’t COVID positive as “unequivocally untrue.” She claims to have waited 14 days after testing positive, which doesn’t match up on her social media account, and says she got a medical OK to travel and that she is “confident this was the right move to reduce the potential spread.”

Charnas’s luxury retreat was topped by Kylie Jenner who posted a series of pool-side selfies on Thursday at her lockdown digs in Beverly Hills

She posted the images despite a furore after the Kardashians found possibly the most ludicrous way yet to flout America’s stay-at-home orders.

Jenner defied California governor Gavin Newsom’s “Safer at Home” order earlier in the week in order to travel to her mom’s house in Hidden Hills to do her sister’s makeup.

The cosmetic emergency was sparked by Kim Kardashian’s booking on Jimmy Fallon’s at-home edition of The Tonight Show. She said she needed her sister’s magic touch to get TV-ready.

Kardashian explained that they were only allowed into their mother Kris Jenner’s “glam room” which has a separate entrance from the main house. She said she had been at home with her husband Kayne West and their four children since the order was put in place.

“So I snuck out and I am at my mom’s house in her glam room cause there’s a door from the outside so this is all she will let us in,” Kardashian told Fallon. “I’m in my mom’s glam room. Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don’t have anyone to do it and I’m not that good so she like did all my makeup.”

Jenner presumably broke the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s six-foot social distancing guidelines in order to get within touching distance of her sister’s face.

Kardashian did say it was the first time she had defied the order, which is meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. “And that’s the first time I’ve seen her cause the whole family is distancing,” she told Fallon. “We haven’t even seen each other.”