Kim Kardashian Defends Trump: ‘I Have Nothing Bad to Say About the President’

Jimmy Kimmel had a lot to talk about with Kim Kardashian West ahead of this coming weekend’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians fifteenth season premiere. And it almost all had to do with Donald Trump.

The host began with Kardashian’s recent trip to the White House, during which she convinced the president to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a first time drug offense. “This seemed to be the happiest day of his presidency,” Kimmel said, showing the photo of Trump beaming next to a straight-faced Kardashian in the Oval Office.

“I mean, I walk in and I’m like, I look around and I’m kind of star-struck from the Oval Office and the first thing I say in our meeting, I say, ‘Holy shit we’re in the fucking Oval Office,’” she told Kimmel. “That’s what I said to him. That was the first thing I said. And I had to take a moment to be like wait, we’re really here.”

“Yeah, especially weird that he’s there, right?” Kimmel replied. He also wondered if Kardashian has a list of more people she wants Trump to release from prison, asking, “Is Melania on it?” When Kardashian said she “loves” the first lady, Kimmel joked, “I know, we love Melania. She needs to be freed.”

In turn, Kardashian said that she recently visited a women’s prison and “felt bad” because when the inmates saw she was there, “they were like banging on the windows like, ‘Kim’s here to get us out!’”

Kardashian also told Kimmel that when she got the call from Trump himself letting her know that he had agreed to pardon Johnson, she was in the middle of a nude photoshoot. “You were naked when Donald Trump called you?” Kimmel asked. No, Kardashian replied, she put a robe on before she picked up the phone. “Did the president know you were just in a robe and nothing else?” the host asked her. “Because he probably would have released the whole prison if you told him.”

Later in the interview, Kimmel brought up Kardashian’s husband Kanye West, who not too long ago expressed his “love” for Trump despite her objections. “I know that you’re not necessarily a Trump supporter,” he said. “I know your husband Kanye seems to like him a lot. Does he still like him?”

“Yeah,” Kardashian replied, hesitating a bit. “I think he really, um, yeah.”

She said that she does not engage in political debates with West because she “respects” his opinions. “He doesn’t necessarily agree with the policies,” Kardashian said. “He likes his, um, kind of just his personality and how he made it to be president when everyone really underestimated him.” She added of his husband, “He’s not political, so he doesn’t really dig deep into what’s going on. And I always knew that. And I always know what he meant.”

“But I have nothing bad to say about the president,” Kardashian continued. “He’s done something amazing.”

Kardashian said she “doesn’t agree with everything” Trump does, but is remaining “focused” on this one personal favor he did for her. Like Kanye, she apparently doesn’t want to “dig deep” on everything else.