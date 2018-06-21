Kim Kardashian: I Don't Take Selfies Anymore

Fans of Kim Kardashian’s book of selfies, ‘Selfish’, published in 2015, can abandon all hope of a sequel.

In news that is bound to catch avid students of pop culture by surprise, Kim Kardashian has disavowed the medium of which she is the undisputed queen; the selfie.

“I don't take selfies anymore, I don't really like them anymore. It's not all about taking selfies, I used to spend too much of my time taking selfies,” the reality star turned beauty mogul turned social justice campaigner told KTLA on Wednesday.

“I would just like to live in real time a little more. I don't mind pictures, but I'm just on my phone as much anymore.”

Kim was apparently unaware of the fact that literally the night before the interview she had posted a mirror selfie in knickers and a bra which she captioned ‘packing.’

Kardashian also spoke in the interview about the now-suspended policy of family separations on the border. She has been criticized for not speaking out against the policy after her success in lobbying Trump to release convicted drug dealer Alice Johnson from prison. “I don't have access to everything," she said. "I do see that people have been tweeting me about that saying why can't you help... I don't work for the White House. I don't have influence and I've always been open and honest that there are lots of things and policies that I don't agree with.”