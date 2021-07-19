Kim Kardashian’s Bizarre Ties to Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Nightmare

In the weeks since Britney Spears delivered her powerful testimony about her “abusive” conservatorship, her 13-year plight struck a chord with the world, invigorating her supporters and fellow celebrities who rushed to voice their support.

Paris Hilton declared that her old friend “deserves her freedom,” Courtney Love, Mariah Carey, Madonna, and Miley Cyrus also joined the chorus to #FreeBritney. Spears’ former The Mickey Mouse Club co-star Christina Aguilera penned a reflective, heartfelt message, saying her heart goes out to the singer.

“The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control,” she wrote.