Kim Kardashian's Homophobic Insult To Tyson Beckford After Body Shaming

Kim Kardashian, usually so well attuned to the intricacies, nuances and pitfalls of social media, has blundered after suggesting the reason the model Tyson Beckford was criticizing her body is that he was gay.

Just days after her off-kilter interview with Jimmy Kimmel where she commented she has "nothing bad to say about the president," Kardashian left what appeared to be a homophobic slur on Instagram, suggesting that the actor and model was not attracted to her because he was a "sis."

Kardashian's remark was in reaction to a nasty body-shaming comment by the 47-year old actor and male model, however it should be noted that Beckford has a 20-year-old son and has had several well-publicized heterosexual relationships: Victoria's Secret beauty Shanina Shaik has been among his dates.

He has never claimed to be gay.

The row started after Beckford body-shamed Kardashian on social media. When @theshaderoom posted a photo of Kardashian visiting Jimmy Kimmel's set — in what many commentators agreed was a disastrous look — Beckford commented "Sorry I don't care for it personally" adding, "She is not real, doctor fucked up on her right hip," according to a screenshot posted by @theshaderoom.

Kardashian, according to the screenshot, apparently replied, questioning Beckford's sexuality by calling him "sis."

"Sis we all know why you don't care for it," she wrote, adding an emoji Kermit the Frog "sipping tea" meme.

Kardashian's reply has gone down badly with the LGBT community—especially after her apparent endorsement on Kimmel’s show of Trump, who introduced a trans military ban and has nominated judges considered hostile to the community.

Beckford countered, “Despite what @theshaderoom might be tryna say, my opinion on women who do plastic surgery stays the same, not for me! I personally don't care for it! Done end of story!”

Kardashian’s comments are troubling on multiple levels, as some thoughtful responses on social media make clear.