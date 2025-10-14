Kim Kardashian’s ‘Shocking’ Pubic Hair Panties Are Already Selling Out

Toss your razors and cancel your laser appointment. Kim Kardashian just announced that the bush is officially back.

Skims, the fashion brand founded by Kardashian in 2019, announced on Instagram that its newest line is a celebration, albeit a puzzling one, of pubic hair. Enter: the Skims Faux Hair Micro String Thong, a thong with built-in pubic hair priced at a cool $32. If it sounds too strange to appeal to anyone, think again: the new undergarment is quickly selling out.

On Instagram, Skims models are seen posing in the thongs, though the products are censored. The caption reads: “Our most shocking panty, ever, is available now.”

Fan reactions have ranged from outrage to confusion to pure curiosity, with many declaring the collection to be “ridiculous,” “so funny,” and “literally insane.“ Commenter @whereisindia wrote, “Who TF asked for this?” User @shaunaelisa posed a simple question in response to the announcement. “We listen and we don’t judge: this a furry thing?” I, for one, would love to hear Kim Kardashian answer this question.

No matter how you feel about the product, at least Skims took a thorough approach to its design. The mesh thongs come in combinations of three skin tones, four hair colors (blonde, brown, ginger, and black), and two textures (curly and straight). The tag line reads: “Your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be.”

Two color combinations of the new Skims Faux Hair Micro String Thong. Skims

Merkins, wigs designed for the pubic area, have typically been used by actors in the modern era. However, a viral Maison Margiela haute couture show in 2024 (designed by John Galliano, naturally) brought the accessory back into the cultural spotlight by adorning models in see-through dresses with merkins. If you felt like haute couture was too out of reach at the time, now, thanks to Kardashian, you can try one yourself.

Kim Kardashian celebrated the NikeSKIMS Launch on Sept. 24 in New York. TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Skims has gone viral many times for its innovative products. Remember Nipple Bra, the bra with built-in faux nipples that sold out every time it was restocked? And who could forget the Face Wrap, a “jaw support” wrap that rivaled Hannibal Lector in creepiness? Perhaps we should not be surprised that Skims’ newest revelation in the undergarment space would be a string thong with faux hair stuck to it.