Veteran Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Arrested for Second-Degree Manslaughter

The Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, after allegedly mistaking her handgun for a Taser during a traffic stop, was arrested Wednesday and will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, a person with direct knowledge told The Daily Beast.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center force, was arrested at 11:30 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. She will be booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause of second-degree manslaughter.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office is expected to announce the charges on Wednesday following days of civil unrest in Minneapolis over the death of Wright, who was shot in the chest by Potter after being pulled over for expired tabs. Charges will be filed later on Wednesday.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The BCA has been and will continue to work with the Washington County Attorney’s Office as the case progresses,” the Minnesota BCA said in a statement.

According to KSTP, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput met with Wright’s family and their attorneys on Tuesday night to inform them of the decision to charge Potter. In a statement, family attorney Ben Crump said that “while we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back.”

“This was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate, and unlawful use of force. Driving while Black continues to result in a death sentence. A 26-year veteran of the force knows the difference between a taser and a firearm. Kim Potter executed Daunte for what amounts to no more than a minor traffic infraction and a misdemeanor warrant,” Crump said.

The arrest comes one day after Potter and former Brooklyn Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned from the department.

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” Potter said in a Tuesday letter announcing her resignation to Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and other city officials.

Authorities say the Sunday afternoon incident began after officers pulled over Wright, a Black man, for expired car tabs. After running his name, however, the cops discovered Wright had an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant and tried to take him into custody. Body-cam footage of the arrest shows one officer yanking Wright from his car to handcuff him—but he then tries to go back inside.

During a chaotic struggle, Potter is seen pulling out a gun and firing a single shot while yelling, “Taser Taser!” Realizing she in fact used her firearm, the cop can be heard saying: “Holy shit, I shot him.”

The incident, deemed an “accidental discharge” by Gannon, spurred violent protests in Minneapolis—a city already on edge amid the ongoing Derek Chauvin murder trial.

“Every pistol has a safety. She saw that she had to release that. That woman held that gun out in front of her for a long damn time,” Daunte Wright’s aunt, Naisha Wright, said during a Tuesday press conference along with the Floyd family and other local civil leaders. “My nephew’s blood is on y’all hands.”

“Daunte’s life, like George Floyd’s life, like Eric Garner’s, like Breonna Taylor’s, like David Smith’s meant something. But Kim Potter saw him as expendable. It’s past time for meaningful change in our country. We will keep fighting for justice for Daunte, for his family, and for all marginalized people of color. And we will not stop until there is meaningful policing and justice reform and until we reach our goal of true equality,” Crump added on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that Potter has been involved in a police shooting investigation. In 2019, Potter—who was the police union president at the time—was the first cop to arrive on the scene of a police shooting that left Kobe Dimock-Heisler, a 21-year-old who was on the autism spectrum, dead.

“Officer Potter instructed Officers Turner and Akers to exit the residence, get into separate squad cars, turn off their body-worn cameras, and to not talk to each other,” states a report issued by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. On Aug. 5, nearly a year after the fatal shooting, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office announced no charges would be filed against the two officers who shot Dimock-Heisler.