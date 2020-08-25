Kimberly Guilfoyle Shouts Unhinged RNC Speech at the Top of Her Lungs

Kimberly Guilfoyle came to play at the Republican National Convention on Monday night.

The one-time co-host of Fox News’ The Five has risen the ranks of Trumpworld over the past few years, becoming both Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and the Trump campaign’s national finance chair.

As Guilfoyle spoke before an empty convention room, the volume of her voice steadily rose until she was practically screaming into the camera about her undying love for America and President Donald Trump.

“He built the greatest economy the world has ever known!” she exclaimed in heri pre-taped remarks. “President Trump is the law and order president!” she shouted.

Criticizing her former home state of California for scheduling blackouts amidst massive wildfires, she declared, “ In President Trump’s America we light things up, we don’t dim them down. We build things up, we don’t burn them down. We kneel in prayer and we stand for our flag!”

“This election is a battle for the soul of America. Your choice is clear,” Guilfoyle warned. “Do you support the cancel culture, the cosmopolitan elites of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden, who blame America first? Do you think America is to blame?!”

In her world, Democrats “want to destroy this country, and everything that we have fought for and hold dear.” They want to “steal your liberty, your freedom” and “control what you see and think and believe so they can control how you live!”

By the end of her six minutes on stage, Guilfoyle quickly drew comparisons to Dwight Schrute channeling Mussolini on The Office as she shouted, waved her hands about, and challenged viewers to “stand for an American president who is fearless, who believes in you, and who loves this country and will fight for her!”

“President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realize their American dream!” she screamed at the top of her lungs. “Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream, the best is yet to come!”

When she was finally finished, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer calmly pointed out that she had delivered a “very forceful speech.”

“Forceful is one word for it,” Jake Tapper replied.

And yet, if Guilfoyle’s speech seemed like catnip for Fox News viewers, they didn’t even get to see the whole thing: Sean Hannity cut away before she was done to an interview with—wait for it—Judge Jeanine Pirro.