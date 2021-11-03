Radio Host Fired for Racism Brags About Using Fake Vax Card at Football Game

A former Rochester radio host—who was fired last year for making racist remarks on-air—is now under investigation after blasting on Twitter that she had used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to sneak into a football stadium.

According to Rochester First, Kimberly Ray tweeted Sunday that she had used a fake vaccine card to get into Sunday’s Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

She has since deactivated her account, but her damning admission continues to circulate online—or at least on TikTok—after a user published a video that appears to show a screenshot of Ray’s post, which shows her in the stands with a Bills beanie.

According to the TikTok video, the former radio host of Kimberly and Beck posted an image of herself at the game on Sunday, accompanied by the text: “Here we are. Didn’t even look at my fake card lol.”

Later on Sunday, Ray posted additional photos on Twitter showing her at the game. She also appeared to defend her fake vaccine card, firing back at critics: “Let’s just be clear. Asking to see your ID is against everything American.”

“I had to show a fake ID today. Did I feel bad about it. Not at all,” she added. “This is the America they want us to accept. Just say no.”

Her effort to skirt the vaccine policy comes after the Bills announced in September that they would begin requiring all stadium-goers who are 12 years of age and older to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated to attend games, “without exception,” beginning on Oct. 31.

Roughly 250 fans were denied entry to the stadium which seats 70,000 on Sunday, according to Erie County Department of Health officials. Staff conducted 1,128 secondary reviews of documents, WIVB reported, adding that the department’s totals didn’t factor in fans who were turned away on game day by Bills’ staff.

Kids under the age of 12, who were ineligible for vaccination until Pfizer’s shot was recommended for 5- to 11-year-olds by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, were still permitted entry to the stadium on Sunday but were required to wear masks.

The Bills are among a handful of NFL teams that have adopted vaccine requirements for fans attending their games amid a growing wave of vaccine requirements for people gathering in public spaces. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders announced similar policies.

Ray has since deactivated her Twitter account, but the TikTok video with screenshots of her tweets had nearly 157,000 likes, as of Wednesday.

In a statement to News10, state health officials said they couldn’t comment on an “open investigation.”

“The New York State Department of Health takes fraud in the COVID-19 vaccination program very seriously and, through its Vaccination Complaint Investigations Team, will continue to work with law enforcement to crack down on forged vaccination documentation,” officials wrote. “We are aware of this posting and cannot comment on an open investigation.”

Ray and her co-host, Barry Beck, were both booted from an iHeart radio station that hosted their show after making racist comments on-air last year.

Ray repeatedly used the n-word during an episode of the Radio 95.1 show last June while discussing a viral video involving a couple who had allegedly been attacked by a group who broke a jewelry store window.

“Okay, let me ask you a question. Were they acting n-word-ish?” she said during the show, also asking if they had acted “n-word-ly.”

Months before the pair were fired, they had debated whether or not the pandemic was “overhyped,” with her co-host calling COVID-19 “the KKK of diseases.”