Save 35% on a Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for Cyber Monday

Kindle Paperwhite, $85 (35% Off)

The Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest, sleekest Kindle out there, plus it’s waterproof so you can enjoy it in the tub.

Shop the rest of our Cyber Monday deal picks here.

Know a bookworm? The Kindle Paperwhite is a gift that will knock their socks off this year. Not only is it the thinnest, sleekest Kindle available, it’s also waterproof. This means they can read in the tub if they want to, and who are we kidding, they’ll want to. It also has the ability to pair with Bluetooth headphones, so you can listen to Audible wherever you are. At 35% off, it’ll make gifting easy this year.

Kindle Paperwhite 35% Off Buy at Amazon $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.