After hosting the second of two maskless Christmas caroling events to protest COVID-19 restrictions in Southern California this week, former child actor Kirk Cameron appeared Wednesday night on Newsmax, where he labeled those who have dared to criticize his actions as the “mask gestapo.”

Starting with a joke of sorts, Cameron said, “You know, we’ve all heard of The Masked Singer and it’s quite the rage, but ever since we started these Christmas caroling peaceful protests, I’ve been affectionately dubbed the unmasked singer and triggered a whole different kind of rage.”

After complaining that the news about the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to near-capacity ICUs in Los Angeles Country and other parts of the state, has become “so grim and so dark,” Cameron said he was just trying to give people “hope” through Christmas songs.

“You obviously have a lot of supporters, a lot of people like what you’re doing,” the Newsmax anchor said. “But to be fair, you got a lot of your own fans, and a lot of people are saying that you’re helping to spread the disease around and that you’re making things worse. How do you respond to them?”

Cameron accused “the press” of “painting a picture of what we’re doing that’s not lining up with what’s actually happening.”

“I’m no Dr. Fauci, I’m no health expert, so I consult doctors,” he continued, pointing to the theory that the “psychological harm” of the pandemic can be “far worse than the coronavirus itself” and that “there is immunity in community and there is devastation in isolation.”

“I’m not the mask police,” he declared. “This is America. We shouldn’t be having a mask gestapo and a distance monitoring going on when people are grown adults, they’re not babies.”

“They can make choices for their own health,” Cameron, who describes himself as proudly “pro-life” when it comes to other medical choices, added, ignoring the potential for those “grown adults” to spread the disease to their neighbors who have made different choices.