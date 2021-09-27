Your Back Will Thank You for Swapping Your Ordinary Desk Chair for This Kneeling Chair

Scouting Report: This ergonomic kneeling chair may look a little funky, but it has made my desk job a lot less of a chore.

As a writer, I spend most of the day sitting at my desk – that is, when I'm not rifling through my kitchen cabinets looking for a snack. But all of that sitting means having a good chair is just as important as having a good computer to get my job done. Over the years, I've tried too many different chairs to count. But after hours of sitting hunched over my computer screen, they've all wreaked havoc on my shoulders and lower back.

Unless you are constantly conscious of your posture, sitting up straight does not come naturally to most of us. And according to the Cleveland Clinic, sitting day in and day out in front of our screens with poor posture can have some pretty painful long-term effects on the body, including back and shoulder pain, arthritis, and joint damage. Although a standing desk is a good option to help reduce some of the strain on the lower back caused by a sedentary lifestyle, it may not be practical for someone who spends hours working at a desk every day. Finding a chair that provides proper lumbar support is the best option to both improve your posture and help relieve the extra stress on your back.

If hours of sitting slumped over your computer every day leaves your lower back in knots, the DRAGONN Ergonomic Kneeling Chair is just what the doctor ordered. Its ergonomic design supports up to 250 pounds and has adjustable height and angle settings to best suit your individual needs. The DRAGONN sits on four wheels, allowing you to either move around your workspace from your phone to your printer or lock it in place when needed. And the padded cushion will keep your knees comfortably supported while you work.

I never thought I'd prefer working out of a kneeling chair all day, but the DRAGONN has been a game-changer. Sitting is a lot more comfortable for my back, and my posture has improved even when I'm away from my desk. But the biggest benefit – I'm getting a lot more work done now that I'm making fewer trips to the kitchen cabinet to look for snacks.

