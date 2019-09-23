Knomo Laptop Sleeves Will Give You Peace of Mind No Matter What

My laptop is my office. So long as I have it tucked in my bag, I can work from any corner of the globe. It’s an expensive piece of gear too, having set me back $1,500 a year or so ago. Protecting it on a daily basis, wherever I happen to be, is not optional but a must. Luckily, I’ve found a brand of sleeves I can trust with the job: Knomo London.

The beauty of these products is in their simplicity. They’re unassuming—the sleeves will hardly draw unnecessary attention—yet classic in design. The PU material offers a leather-esque look, which is soft to touch. They’re also available in an array of understated tones from bronze to gold. I chose silver, which appears more gray in practice, but dazzles all the same.

Around the edge of the Knomo 12” sleeve, there’s visible stitching, a flair that follows through to the tag on the zip. This manufacturing choice accentuates the designer vibe of the sleeve, as though it was custom-made for you and, of course, your precious laptop. Top and center, you’ll find the only decoration: subtle debossed lettering saying ‘Knomo London’.

When you unzip the sleeve and peek inside, you’ll notice that it lacks the abundance of padding that you may expect from a modern-day laptop cover. The sleek and thin design showcases the inner workings of the sleeve, which are made from thick microfiber. Slide your laptop inside and you will find that the fit is tight and secure. Think of the sleeve as a protective skin that wraps around your tech to keep it safe and sound.

If you’re in the habit of misplacing your stuff, there’s yet another trick in the sleeve. Each Knomo product has a unique code stitched inside, which you can register online. Should you lose it and a good Samaritan find it, they can contact Knomo. The company literally goes the extra mile, picking up the lost product and returning it to you. Personally, I’ve never had to use this safety net but it’s good to know it’s there, ready and waiting.

As careful as I am, I’m human too. I’ve knocked my bag into sharp corners, dropped it from overhead compartments (yes, really!), and made my fair share of mistakes. Each time, gripped with fear, I’ve peered inside the sleeve, worried that my laptop would be collateral damage. Knomo has passed the test every time. Not a scratch or dent in sight. So, if you have a laptop worth protecting, I promise you can trust in this leading British brand. | Get it on Amazon >

