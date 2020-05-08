I Struggled To Know The Day of The Week Until I Got This Clock

What a week, huh? As social distancing and quarantining have continued on, my sense of time has slowly begun to deteriorate. The other night, I stepped outside, and realized I hadn’t seen the moon in a month. It’s no secret that going outside less and staring into the abysses of our computers and phones is bad for us, but I’ve been wondering how to combat this sense of timelessness, or the phenomenon known as “temporal disintegration,” in other ways than watching Cuomo pressers. One thing I’ve done to make time relevant again has been to upgrade my alarm clock.

I recommend not using your phone as an alarm clock. It makes me anxious to have my phone so close to me at all times, especially while being confined to one space. Instead, I keep this jumbo calendar alarm on my nightstand for now. It’s “technically” designed for people with dementia but I’m using it as a prescriptive to stave it off stir craziness. It shows the date, time, and day of the week in a way that is easy to read, and look, it’s necessary at this point. Sometimes I move it out of the bedroom and keep it near me while I’m working. It’s great because it can hang on the wall, making it easy to go with just about any decor.

Now, the days still meld together as they have been, but a little less so. I can enjoy the weekend a bit more because the days are flowing in order, not in the haphazard way they have been in the past. It’s the little upgrade I never knew (or thought) I needed.

Digital Calendar Alarm Clock Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

