Kobe Crash Devastates Families of Other Victims

A college baseball coach, his wife, and daughter. An elementary school coach with two children and a musician husband at home.

The helicopter crash in southern California that killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna left seven other people dead and their families broken-hearted.

“My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash,” Tijuana Dogs drummer Matt Mauser wrote on Facebook after Sunday’s tragedy.

His wife, Christine, was on the Sikorsky S-76b on the way to the Mamba Sports Academy, the basketball center Bryant co-founded, which was holding a tournament this weekend. A high school standout, she was an assistant coach at the Harbor Day School, where Bryant’s older daughter went to school.

Also on board were John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife, Keri, and his daughter Alyssa, who played on the same team as Gianna at Mamba. Bryant praised both girls’ performance in a November Instagram post.

Jason Kehler, the Orange Coast College athletic director, told The Daily Beast that John Altobelli was “an amazing coach” who “personified everything that you would want from a baseball coach, and a co-worker in general.”

His teams won four state championship in the last 10 seasons and many more conference championships, and he was just named the American Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

After news of the coach’s death broke, the school opened up the field so team members and alumni could be together.

Kehler said Altobelli’s brother Tony, who is the college’s sports information director, addressed the group.

“He echoed what one of the assistant coaches said, that John was really excited about this team and that it was going to be really tough but we were going to take it day by day,” he said. “And that was how we were going to get through this.”

The pilot and other passengers have not been publicly identified.