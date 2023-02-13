It Took a Winter Storm for Me to Realize This Stainless-Steel Coffee Maker Was All I Needed

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I am a coffee aficionado, a.k.a. coffee snob (per my husband), and most days, I can’t function without my morning cup—especially during the winter. There’s just something about the fragrance of freshly brewed coffee that wakes up all the senses and gets me ready for the day—and it keeps me nice and warm. And it’s not just me. The National Coffee Association of America found that 63% of Americans drink coffee every morning, with coffee consumption hitting an all-time high in 2022.

But this winter has been rough in Illinois, where I live, and we have had multiple power outages. During a particularly bad one where we lost power for a few days, I was missing my daily dose of coffee, and as I rummaged through my kitchen cabinet, I found this stainless-steel drip coffee maker, one from my parent’s home that I brought back several years ago. It was a staple growing up, guaranteed to produce the best cup of filter coffee. The only thing you need is hot water and your favorite ground coffee–no fancy gadgets or electricity required. I had used it regularly for many years but forgot about it once I got my fancy programmable coffee maker as a Christmas gift one year.

Koraza Coffee Filter Dripper Machine Now thanks to necessity, it’s back in the limelight. I have vivid memories of my mom using this in my home in India. In fact, you will find a similar coffee maker in most Indian kitchens–both here and back home. The Koraza Coffee Filter Dripper Machine is simple and efficient, and cleanup is a breeze. It doesn’t need any electricity, so it is a great option for travel. Buy At Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

All you need to make a great cup of coffee with the Koraza Coffee Filter Dripper Machine is your favorite ground coffee beans and hot water. At 150 milliliter capacity, it makes up to two cups of coffee–one for now and one for later when that 3:00 p.m. caffeine slump hits. You add your coffee into the top portion after removing the tamper/water diffuser. Then gently shake or tap the filter to compact the powder and level it out using the tamper. Add boiling water till it reaches close to the top and let it sit undisturbed for five to eight minutes. The coffee will slowly drip down to the collector base. You can also do this the night before but know that you will need to warm up the coffee that has collected in the bottom jar before using it. I like to start the coffee process as soon as I wake up. That way, when I am ready for my coffee, it is freshly brewed and hot. You can adjust the grind of the beans, coarser to speed up the process, or finer to slow down the brewing.

I love the simplicity of the Koraza Coffee Filter Dripper Machine. I know that no matter the weather or where I am worldwide, I can still get my favorite cup of coffee with minimal fuss or effort.

