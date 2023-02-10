Kosas Just Dropped a Vitamin-Infused Glow Enhancer for Face and Body

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If the lack of sun and dry skin have you down, Kosas’ latest launch may be just the thing to help perk you right up (or at least look it). The clean beauty brand is known for easy-to-wear, staple products like pigmented lipstick and non-drying concealer, all made according to EU formulary standards, which are more stringent than the U.S. So, it’s a nice surprise to see the brand expand the line with an illuminating product that gives skin a healthy glow–and doesn’t have any nasties in it like parabens, formaldehyde, or silicones.

The Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer is full of complexion-enhancing ingredients, including antioxidants and vitamins that work to hydrate and brighten the face. The formula is neither a foundation nor serum—it’s truly a skin enhancer meant to be worn on its own or in conjunction with other cosmetics to give you a customizable glow-up. Glow I.V. can also be used as a highlighter or diffused with a damp sponge all over to banish wintertime dullness, but it will work well for bringing out your glow in the summertime too. It comes in ten shades and also works for the body—it’s beautiful when mixed in with your body lotion!

