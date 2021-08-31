Sidney Powell Storms Off Set When Grilled on Her Election Lies

Pro-Trump “Kraken” attorney Sidney Powell briefly fled from an interview when pressed to justify the “basic factual errors” behind her outlandish election fraud conspiracies, complaining that the questions were “wholly inappropriate” as she’s facing litigation over her baseless claims.

In the final part of the Australian Broadcasting Company’s two-part series on Fox News’ role in propagating former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” correspondent Sarah Ferguson sat down with the Trump loyalist at her Texas home to grill her on the wild allegations that voting software companies Smartmatic and Dominion conspired with foreign governments to steal the 2020 election for Biden.

Prior to her interview with Powell, Ferguson spoke with Smartmatic lawyer Erik Connolly about the $2.7 billion lawsuit the firm has filed against Powell, Fox News, several of its hosts, and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. (Fox News has filed motions to dismiss the suits.)

Connolly noted that despite Powell’s repeated claims that Smartmatic was involved in widespread vote-rigging in various states, the company only had a single American contract in the 2020 election to provide a new voting system in Los Angeles County.

“And how easy would it have been to establish that as a fact?” Ferguson asked Connolly, who responded: “You know, I’m not an expert on Googling, but I think it takes about 30 seconds to Google that.”

Ferguson then confronted Powell with a “few simple facts” about Smartmatic, wondering aloud if the conspiracy-peddling attorney knew how many states used the company’s machines and software in the election.

“I don't even know the exact numbers,” Powell replied, prompting Ferguson to note that the lawyer should know their involvement considering she made “very dramatic, critical statements” about the company.

“Oh, you'd have to go look at our complaint against with respect to the four states that we filed legal complaints in to get the details of that,” the Kraken attorney huffed.

After the ABC TV host pointed out that Smartmatic was only involved in one single county, Powell grumbled that she believes their “involvement's probably a lot bigger than that.” Ferguson, meanwhile, wanted to know what actual research or fact-checking Powell and her team did into the company.

“Do you work for Smartmatic?” Powell gruffly snapped back.

As Ferguson kept pressing Powell on her Smartmatic and Dominion conspiracies, Powell became more and more agitated, saying she was “confused” why the presenter was even there.

Ferguson then fired back with a very direct question. “You said that Smartmatic owns Dominion. How do you justify such a basic factual error?” Ferguson asked, causing Powell to throw in the towel.

“I’m going to stop this interview. It’s wholly inappropriate in the litigation that we’re in,” the conservative lawyer declared, standing up from her chair.

“But we’re not even in the area of great dispute,” Ferguson retorted. “These are the simple facts of who owns what.”

Besides being sued by Smartmatic, Powell also faces a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion. A federal judge ruled earlier this month that Dominion’s cases against her, Giuliani, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell could move forward. Furthermore, another federal judge also granted sanctions against Powell last week over one of her failed election lawsuits, saying it was a “historic and profound abuse of the judicial process” while referring her for potential disbarment.

Eventually, after storming off and demanding that the cameras be turned off, Powell was convinced to return to finish the interview. As she sat back down, the attorney brought her tiny dog with her before she took Ferguson’s final questions.

Claiming that it was merely Smartmatic “propaganda” to suggest the firm was not involved in fraud, Powell promised she could “produce additional evidence that shows otherwise.” She also insisted that “thousands of Americans” were involved in this supposed fraud, calling it a “bloodless coup where they took over the presidency of the United States without a single shot being fired.”

After Powell said she couldn’t say who “they” were but she did know they’d planned this conspiracy for three years, Ferguson finally posed the question likely on most viewers’ minds.

“Do you ever hear yourself and think that it sounds ridiculous?” Ferguson flatly asked Powell.

“No, I know myself very well,” Powell calmly responded. “I’ve been in me a long time. I know my reputation. I know my level of integrity.”