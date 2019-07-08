Kris Kobach Enters U.S. Senate Race, Misspells Own First Name

Kris Kobach’s U.S. Senate campaign is off to an inauspicious start.

The former Kansas secretary of state, a Republican, officially declared his candidacy in a filing with the Federal Election Commission on Monday. But the filing misspelled his first name. The campaign amended the error an hour later.

Kobach is running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts.

The former secretary of state is a strident Trump supporter who previously chaired a presidential commission on voter fraud, which fizzled out after the panel failed to marshall much evidence that the practice was widespread.

Kobach also ran for governor of Kansas in 2018, but lost to Democrat Laura Kelly by about five points in spite of Trump’s outspoken support for Kobach’s candidacy.